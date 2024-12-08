Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Stock Position Lessened by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 83,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 767.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 106,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 90,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

