Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,346 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

