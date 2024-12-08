Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 33,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 82.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 79,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.