Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1,076.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after buying an additional 844,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,287,000 after buying an additional 781,955 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Entegris by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,050,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after buying an additional 454,853 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,638,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $109.40 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.00.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.