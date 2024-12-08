Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$67.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.68.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$49.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.65. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$48.67 and a 1 year high of C$64.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 122.70%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

