Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,022 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DexCom were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.2% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $77.72 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,431 shares of company stock valued at $399,319. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

