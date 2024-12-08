Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 221.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.