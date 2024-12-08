Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,542 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,142 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,742,352 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $166,815,000 after purchasing an additional 115,504 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,210 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Halliburton by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 395,772 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.74.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

