Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $130,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $108.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.50. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

