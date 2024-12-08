Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 65.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 71,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,174,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,209,221.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,831.59. The trade was a 18.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,220,253.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.05%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

