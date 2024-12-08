Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives $57.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silgan Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Silgan by 2,838.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 109.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 220.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $55.38 on Friday. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

