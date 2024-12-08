Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 6,141 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

