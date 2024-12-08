42,159 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PSEP opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $758.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

