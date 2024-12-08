Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.20% of Harbor International Compounders ETF worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the third quarter valued at $469,000.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Harbor International Compounders ETF stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.60 million, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

