Analysts Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Target Price at $160.88

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Churchill Downs Trading Down 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at $235,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 72.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $139.18 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $111.10 and a 12 month high of $150.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $628.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.90 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 45.48%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.409 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

