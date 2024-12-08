Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.61 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $60.63.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.