iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.25% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $143.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.47. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $153.55. The stock has a market cap of $658.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

