Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170,116 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,206.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 151,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 43.1% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 105,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IIM opened at $12.55 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.