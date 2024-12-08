Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRC. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Range Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $67,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $304,121.50. This represents a 56.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,275 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $40,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,274.66. This represents a 27.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $615.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.06.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

