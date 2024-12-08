Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.23.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Aramark has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.001 dividend. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

