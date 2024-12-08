Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,997,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,186,000 after acquiring an additional 218,807 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,803,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,418,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,794 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,515,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,825,000 after acquiring an additional 853,313 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,814,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,574 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,532 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7482 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 87.03%.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.