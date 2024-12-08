Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 52,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $18.74 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $18.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

