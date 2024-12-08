Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Up 7.2% – What’s Next?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.67. 6,704,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 8,288,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Trading Up 9.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.32.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $137,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,699.90. This represents a 59.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,036.42. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 535,526 shares of company stock worth $2,745,708. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,390,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 670,852 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,372,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,144,000 after purchasing an additional 812,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.