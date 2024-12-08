Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 20,525 Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,525 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 44,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

TPZ stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

See Also

