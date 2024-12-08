Dollar Tree Q1 EPS Estimate Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $86.98. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $151.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.