Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $43.09. 33,163,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 83,731,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,043,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,500,000 after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,629,000 after acquiring an additional 915,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

