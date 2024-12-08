Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.06. 42,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,016,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTTR. Northland Capmk upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WTTR

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $371.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.