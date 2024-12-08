20,145 Shares in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QGRO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Strategic Equity Management increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

QGRO opened at $106.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

