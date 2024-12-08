Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arcosa by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after buying an additional 117,892 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,915,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 54,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 62,983.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 40,939 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ACA opened at $108.35 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.18.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.52 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ACA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven J. Demetriou acquired 6,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $872,001.10. The trade was a 152.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.