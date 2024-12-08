Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83,319 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 177,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.75 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $17,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,066,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,824,522.84. This represents a 19.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.6 %

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.25%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

See Also

