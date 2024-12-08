Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 19,104 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,104 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.