Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 435.7% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,053,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 467,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,804,000 after buying an additional 175,656 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

BATS BBCA opened at $74.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

