PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $13.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

