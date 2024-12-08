Walleye Capital LLC Takes $576,000 Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 86,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 26.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

NBXG opened at 13.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 13.02 and a 200-day moving average of 12.62. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of 10.48 and a 12-month high of 13.65.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Stories

