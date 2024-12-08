Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 138,411 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,411 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Ceragon Networks worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 25.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 400,161 shares in the last quarter. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ceragon Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Ceragon Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Ceragon Networks Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

