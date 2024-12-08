Walleye Capital LLC Invests $575,000 in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,007.56. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $79.85 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.24 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

