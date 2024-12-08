Walleye Capital LLC Has $684,000 Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,248,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,481,000 after buying an additional 104,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,583,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,317,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 443,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,170,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.7 %

SPSC stock opened at $192.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.52 and a 200-day moving average of $191.09. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.58 and a 12-month high of $218.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Piper Sandler began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $1,160,509.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,238,941.74. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

