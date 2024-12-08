Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,337 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 499,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Electronics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 18.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UEIC shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 2,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,062 shares in the company, valued at $406,502.16. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

