Walleye Capital LLC Has $581,000 Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343,571 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 49.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 29.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Pegasystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $97.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $97.94. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $71,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,226.40. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,060.54. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,415 shares of company stock worth $1,667,761. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

