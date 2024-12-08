Walleye Capital LLC Sells 2,478 Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NML. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,674,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 279,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 52.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $9.46.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

