General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Price Performance

Shares of GAM stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

General American Investors Announces Dividend

General American Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.