Walleye Capital LLC Invests $649,000 in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Beijing Investment Ltd boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 175.0% during the third quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 5,639,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,290,000 after buying an additional 3,588,469 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 173.2% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,518,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after buying an additional 2,230,247 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter worth $23,181,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter worth $13,161,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 174.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,965,000 after buying an additional 709,700 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATAT opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.52. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.