Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 27,727 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,727 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Ooma worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ooma by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 154,117 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ooma by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ooma by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,266,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 68,430 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 66,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 845,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of OOMA stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $399.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.94. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.00.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.
