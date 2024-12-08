Walleye Capital LLC Sells 314,098 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,098 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of GoPro worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,542,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in GoPro by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in GoPro by 396.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 523,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 418,288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in GoPro by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in GoPro by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

GoPro Price Performance

GPRO stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

