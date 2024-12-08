The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,002 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $27,391,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 187,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 32,561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 671.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,720 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,329,000 after purchasing an additional 855,070 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Insider Activity

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $198,675.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,620.53. This trade represents a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,049,387 shares in the company, valued at $76,606,086.06. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,869 shares of company stock worth $12,139,570. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

