Walleye Capital LLC Sells 6,654 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,797 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

