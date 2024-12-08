Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after buying an additional 935,909 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 465,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 110,520 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 391,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 236,831 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares during the period.
Sportradar Group stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sportradar Group AG has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
