64,000 Shares in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.85% of Oak Woods Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oak Woods Acquisition by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 238,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oak Woods Acquisition by 113.7% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 151.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 293,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Woods Acquisition alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Woods Acquisition

In other Oak Woods Acquisition news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 74,000 shares of Oak Woods Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $827,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,744.92. This trade represents a 15.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:OAKU opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

(Free Report)

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.