Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 64,000 Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.71% of Global Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLAC. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 503,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition by 1,402.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GLAC stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Global Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

