Guggenheim Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $28.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Foot Locker by 116.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

